Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.14

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.14 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 104574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

