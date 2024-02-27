iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Hits New 52-Week High at $264.20

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $264.20 and last traded at $262.38, with a volume of 22304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

