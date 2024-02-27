Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,439,522 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Up 15.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

