Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.49

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.49 and last traded at C$113.26, with a volume of 4977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Grant Cameron Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total transaction of C$815,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Stories

