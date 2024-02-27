Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,309 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 7.68% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $274,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 142,349 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after acquiring an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 130,872 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

VAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. 110,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,880. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $157.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

