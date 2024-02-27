West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,050,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,383 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $394,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.56. 99,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,655. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

