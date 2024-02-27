Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 36,895 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 7.61% of Guidewire Software worth $561,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,981. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $121.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

