Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Bamco Inc. NY’s 10th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Iridium Communications comprises 1.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 11.77% of Iridium Communications worth $663,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. 241,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,409. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.54 and a beta of 0.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.