Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Bought by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $1,047,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vail Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. 38,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,478. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

