Bamco Inc. NY Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,399 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 4.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 4.70% of CoStar Group worth $1,476,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 261,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,057. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

