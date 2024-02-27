Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $809.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

