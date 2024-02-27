Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 166 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after acquiring an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.29 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $158.27. The company has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $15,076,640.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock valued at $213,763,876. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

