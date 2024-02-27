Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 982 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Intel by 21.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 12,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,983,055 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 575.5% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,953 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.81. 7,805,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,222,391. The stock has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

