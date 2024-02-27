BigBear.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,514 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 799% compared to the typical volume of 1,615 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 22,125,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 3.36. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $3.79.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $25,015.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 35,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $67,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 836,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,089 shares of company stock valued at $183,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.