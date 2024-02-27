Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 10,004 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in GSK by 4.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 12.3% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK remained flat at $42.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,703. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.19.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

