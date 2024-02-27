Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,833. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4734 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

