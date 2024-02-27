48,030 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

