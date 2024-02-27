Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.76 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. 280,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,373. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

