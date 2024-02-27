Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,554 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United States Steel stock remained flat at $47.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. 356,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.04.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

