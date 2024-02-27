Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $954.83. 251,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $959.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $703.57. The company has a market cap of $376.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

