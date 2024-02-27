Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 28,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,146. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

