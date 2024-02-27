Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,091 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 776,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,592. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $172.67.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

