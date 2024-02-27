Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 1,001,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,423. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

