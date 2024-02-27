Private Advisory Group LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 367.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 397.3% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after buying an additional 75,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,468. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.