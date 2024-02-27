Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys 2,443 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Further Reading

