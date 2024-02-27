Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,574 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NYSE NCLH opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

