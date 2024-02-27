Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $42,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
