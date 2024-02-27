Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $203.59. 10,634,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,700,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

