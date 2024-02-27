Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $203.59. 10,634,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,700,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.