Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.39 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $900.45 million and approximately $127.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.24 or 0.05706586 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068272 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12919988 USD and is up 5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $73,483,650.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

