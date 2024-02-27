ABCMETA (META) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $566,479.37 and $9.02 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015290 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,828.34 or 0.99991353 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00188126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000569 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

