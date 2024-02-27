42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.35 Million

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $32,216.62 or 0.58992613 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $126.20 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00129388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

