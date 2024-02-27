Aion Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $189.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00140978 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

