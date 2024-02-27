9,098 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. 3,176,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

