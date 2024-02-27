Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,081 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 659,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 98,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. 1,315,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,620,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.