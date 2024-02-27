Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,143,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 187,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 76,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,733. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

