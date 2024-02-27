Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $768,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 59.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.22. 161,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,590. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $475.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

