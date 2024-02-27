Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ATSG. Susquehanna lowered Air Transport Services Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of ATSG stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 789,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $841.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 404,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 298,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,561,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 195,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

