Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 531 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. 1,118,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,920,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

