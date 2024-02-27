Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Aaron’s Stock Down 15.1 %

AAN stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 419,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,254. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insider Transactions at Aaron’s

In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aaron’s by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

