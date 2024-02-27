Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.
Aaron’s Stock Down 15.1 %
AAN stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. 419,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,254. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAN
Insider Transactions at Aaron’s
In other news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aaron’s by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.