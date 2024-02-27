iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Regimen Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Regimen Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,004,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 477,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,163,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

