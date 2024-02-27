iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Boosted by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. The stock had a trading volume of 615,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,159. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

