Regimen Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.3% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,878. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $58.57 and a 1-year high of $67.43.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

