Regimen Wealth LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,735,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

