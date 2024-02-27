Regimen Wealth LLC Takes Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 117,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,584. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

