PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,677 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.37% of PPG Industries worth $112,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

NYSE:PPG traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 614,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

