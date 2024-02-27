Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.38. 8,437,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,107,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $137.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

