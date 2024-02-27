Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.62% of HP worth $156,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco grew its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

