Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases 915 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after buying an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $640,407,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after buying an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,881. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

