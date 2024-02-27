AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
AMB Financial Price Performance
AMFC remained flat at $19.51 on Tuesday. AMB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.
About AMB Financial
