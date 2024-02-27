National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Declares Annual Dividend of $1.00

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NPK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.13. 8,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $560.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $84.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in National Presto Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Presto Industries by 335.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 62.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

